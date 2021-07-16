MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Airshow London has been named the best in North America in a USA Today reader's choice contest.

Organizers are thanking those who voted for and support the airshow, as well as all the fans, volunteers and staff that bring the event together.

Airshow London was the only Canadian event on the list and was recognized in part for its SkyDrive format - Canada's first drive-in show.

The event is being held again this year in the drive-in format from Aug. 27 to 29.