Airshow London hosts new attractions due to federal funding
The federal government announced Airshow London will be receiving $136,000 through the Tourism Growth Program to support new attractions for 2024.
These new attractions will include the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Red Arrows show, a Friday night 200-unit Drone show spectacular, and celebrations of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100-year anniversary.
The announcement comes from London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, who attended the London International Airport (YXU) on Friday evening for the opening of Airshow London.
“Tourism businesses and organizations are not only vital for economic growth, but they also strengthen the social fabric of a community and preserve its unique identity for future generations to enjoy. The funding announced today is going to have a lasting impact on Airshow London and our local community,” said Fragiskatos.
He also said that the investment would bring greater tourism to the region, yielding economic benefits, " You have tourists from across North America coming and enjoying what has become the best airshow in North America."
London Mayor Josh Morgan expressed his excitement at the funding, "It is tremendous recognition from the federal government, that they're going to support it this way. And, and I really commend them on that. This really shows at all levels of government to work with this not for profit organization, to continue to host this phenomenal show for everybody, not only in London but in the region."
Airshow London delivers an annual three-day airshow, known as Sky Drive, at YXU. Airshow London, which is best known for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds shows, is reported to be the largest military air show in Canada featuring air and ground displays.
Airshow London runs from Sept. 13 to 15.
