Airborne SUV stopped by hedge in south London

A front yard hedge stopped the momentum of an SUV that jumped the curb along Commissioners Road near Wortley Road.

The westbound vehicle coming to rest with all four tires suspended in the air.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, one person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

London police attended the scene to conduct an investigation.

Westbound traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane as tow truck operators removed the vehicle.

An SUV rests on top of a hedge after jumping the curb on Commissioners Road east in London on May 11, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

