Airbnb camera discovery leads to voyeurism charges
A London man is charged with voyeurism after an investigation at a local Airbnb.
On July 15, police said a couple notified them they were in an Airbnb on Blackacres Boulevard and the found a hidden camera in the bedroom.
Nearly two weeks later, officers used a search warrant and found video evidence of voyeurism — with two unidentified victims captured in the video evidence seized by police.
On Aug. 28, a 41-year-old London man was charged with one count of voyeurism. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.
The investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation says it's found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
NEW | Green grass in drought-stricken B.C. might have been painted
What's the secret of a lush-looking lawn in British Columbia, where watering is banned amid a brutal drought? It might not be surreptitious sprinkling. Instead, it might be paint.
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident
A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.
-
Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.
-
'No health threat': Safety-Kleen Canada says black smoke from refinery isn’t a concern
Safety-Kleen Canada says a black plume of smoke seen coming from its Breslau refinery Monday afternoon was part of a routine process and poses no health threat.
Windsor
-
Ford named Detroit Three target company
Unifor plans to announce the union’s Detroit Three target company Tuesday in its current round of negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
-
‘This win is a nice bonus’: Windsor grandfather wins $100,000 playing Encore
A Windsor grandfather said his family thought it was a scam when he first told them he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
-
What to do with downed trees, waste after region's destructive storms
After powerful thunderstorms ripped through the region last week, the City of Windsor is reminding residents of upcoming yard waste collection dates.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Innisfil: Driver, 90, charged
Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions in Innisfil just hours apart as police urge motorists to watch out for each other.
-
Former Sears at Barrie's Georgian Mall to be home to discount retailer HomeSense
The vacant space, once home to the Sears department store, at the Georgian Mall in Barrie will soon have a new occupant with one of Canada's largest off-price retailers moving in.
-
Suspects in Sharif Rahman's homicide case urged to surrender
As the City of Owen Sound continues to mourn the passing of Sharif Rahman, a beloved community member and local business owner, following a violent assault by three patrons earlier this month, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff released a letter urging the suspects to come forward.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Ottawa
-
Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Crashed Chinook helicopter hit Ottawa River with 'high energy' during fatal exercise: DND
The Department of National Defence has released more information about the Chinook helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa that claimed the lives of two airmen.
-
Ottawa home to one of six new Professional Women's Hockey League teams
The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled its inaugural season and its original six teams Tuesday. Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto are part of the league, along with three cities in the U.S.
Toronto
-
'I am afraid': Police who killed Ont. father seek to hide their names from public in court
A Toronto area police service is fighting to keep the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting Ejaz Choudry from the public record amid an ongoing lawsuit, arguing “dangerous” consequences could befall both them and their families if their identities are released.
-
Video shows moment paramedics helped victim of CNE's Polar Express ride incident
New video footage has surfaced showing paramedics rendering aid to a man who was seriously injured following an incident on the Polar Express ride at the Canadian National Exhibition on Monday night.
-
Informing parents of child’s pronoun change a 'dangerous path,' former Ontario premier say
Former Ontario Premier and Education Minister Kathleen Wynne says she is “very worried” about the government’s position of informing parents if their child changes genders or pronouns while at school.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Quebec boy acquitted of assault after 'teasing' sister as they were watching movie
A child has been acquitted of assaulting his younger stepsister after what a Quebec judge deemed to be a harmless bit of teasing.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged following reports dog was dragged behind truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
-
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
-
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements issued for Maritimes; Hurricane Franklin update
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements throughout the Maritimes for Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender released from custody, expected to live in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about the release of a convicted sex offender from a Manitoba prison, saying he is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Safety upgrades coming to Manitoba highway intersection where elder killed in hit-and-run
An intersection of a busy Manitoba highway is set to undergo safety improvements after a community elder was hit and killed there last spring.
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Calgary
-
London, Ont., woman killed in southern Alberta plane crash
An Ontario woman is dead after the small plane she was in went down northeast of the Claresholm airport on Monday.
-
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
-
Missing hiker found dead on Cascade Mountain
Police say a hiker who went missing over the weekend in Banff National Park has been found dead, but officials say the death is not suspicious.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton pediatrician convicted in child pornography case
An Edmonton pediatrician was found guilty on Monday of two child pornography offences.
-
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation says it's found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
Vancouver
-
Highway 1 reopens through Fraser Canyon, drivers warned to expect 'lengthy' delays
A stretch of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has reopened after a 12-day closure due to an out-of-control wildfire.
-
Lightning strikes ignite more than a dozen new wildfires on Vancouver Island
A thunderstorm has caused 18 new wildfires on Vancouver Island within the past 24 hours.
-
Australian police charge estranged husband with murder in B.C. woman's death
Police in Sydney have arrested a 28-year-old Australian man and he now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his estranged wife who is originally from Surrey, B.C.