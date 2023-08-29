Airbnb camera discovery leads to voyeurism charges

A London man is charged with voyeurism after an investigation at a local Airbnb.

On July 15, police said a couple notified them they were in an Airbnb on Blackacres Boulevard and the found a hidden camera in the bedroom.

Nearly two weeks later, officers used a search warrant and found video evidence of voyeurism — with two unidentified victims captured in the video evidence seized by police.

On Aug. 28, a 41-year-old London man was charged with one count of voyeurism. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

The investigation is ongoing.