Air quality statement and heat warning blanketing much of the region

Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning for Wednesday.

Elgin County, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton are also under an air quality statement from Environment Canada.

Under the statement, high levels of air pollution are possible today due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

According to Environment Canada, today's hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 11 or extreme.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 22.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: Sunny. High 21.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.