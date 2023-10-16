Agreement reached between Stratford police and police services board

A new four-year agreement has been reached between the Stratford Police Association and the Stratford Police Services Board.

The new agreement is described as “mutually beneficial” and includes a four-year contract with an annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent, improved benefit package, improvement in parental leave, improved post-retirement benefits and the introduction of a “part-time policing program.

“This collective agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to providing the highest level of service to our communities and ensuring that both our uniform and civilian staff are well supported in their vital roles,” said Tim Doherty, chair of the Stratford Police Services Board

With approximately 90 staff members, the Stratford Police Service serves the municipalities of Stratford, Perth South and St Marys — responding to over 20,000 calls each year.