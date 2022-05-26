Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new location

Mission Services of London opened its doors to the media Thursday to unveil the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.

The program has grown from 10 beds to 20 after provincial funding of $584,000 over a two-year period.

“It’s not just an expansion of beds, it’s an enhancement to the program” says Peter Rozeluk, executive director of Mission Services of London.

The program offers beds for men over the age of 18 who are participating in the four-month, live-in addiction treatment program.

Renovations to the building will take place in stages, including the addition of a kitchen space, remodelled bathrooms and laundry facilities.

The program will operate from the former site of the Crashbeds program, which closed in 2018.