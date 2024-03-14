LONDON
London

    • 'Active investigation' in Woodstock

    Police in Woodstock are on scene of an active investigation in the plaza on Vansittart Avenue at Lakeview Drive. March 14, 2024. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV News Kitchener) Police in Woodstock are on scene of an active investigation in the plaza on Vansittart Avenue at Lakeview Drive. March 14, 2024. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Police in Woodstock are on scene of an active investigation.

    The parking lot in the plaza on Vansittart Avenue at Lakeview Drive is blocked off and officers are asking people to avoid the area.

    No other details have been provided.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News