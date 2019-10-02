Featured
Accused in OEV explosion appears in London court
Daniella Leis is seen walking into the London Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 12:22PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:38PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - The woman accused in connection with the explosion and fire that destroyed three homes and damaged several others in the London’s Old East Village made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
Daniella Leis arrived at the London courthouse shortly after 9:30 am. She did not respond to media requests for comment as she walked by.
The Kitchener resident faces a dozen charges including impaired operation causing bodily injury and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Just before 11 p.m. on August 14, a vehicle slammed into a home at 450 Woodman Ave.
The impact damaged a natural gas line and the home exploded minutes after the collision.
Four firefighters, two police officers, and a resident were hurt when the initial blast took place.
Leis' appearance lasted just a couple of minutes with her lawyer, Richard Braiden, requesting time to review information linked to the case.
Leis will be back in court on November 5.