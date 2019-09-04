

CTV London





The woman charged in the Woodman Avenue gas explosion that saw one home destroyed and two more demolished, did not appear in court Wednesday morning.

Daniella Alexandra Leis is facing 12 charges in connection with the incident on Woodman Avenue on Aug 14.

Her lawyer was not in court due to a funeral and the reading of the charges were waived.

Her charges include multiple counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police say the car Leis was driving crashed into 450 Woodman Avenue, rupturing a gas line.

About 100 homes were evacuated and seven people were injured and had to be treated in hospital, including firefighters.

Her case is adjourned until October 2.