The funds continue to pour in for the victims of the Woodman Avenue explosion.

The latest fundraiser was a silent auction at Western Fair Market Saturday.

The auction had more than 100 donated items.

"This is one of the areas of the city which has a strong sense of community, and it's shown here today," says co-organizer Cindy O'Beirn.

The event was also a chance to say thanks to first responders.

O'Beirn, and fellow organizer Jen Rose, made thank you cards for London's first responders. The cards had hundreds of signatures.

Jodi Martin, whose husband is a retired London police officer, was among those signing.

"I have a friend who is directly affected by the explosion on Woodman so I wanted to say thank you," says Martin.

She was accompanied by Beth Dewitt, who thought it was important to show community support.

"It's important to not take for granted what these people do to put their lives on the line everyday," Dewitt says.

"For the families and friends impacted, its also important to show up and let them konw we'll get through it together."

There have been many fundraisers over the past 10 days since the explosion and O'Beirn says the plan is to continue them, until those affected feel as comfortbale as possible.

"Old East Village is a community withhin a community," says Rose. "This tragedy is showing the true spirit of the neighbourhood and what people are capapble of and how they show up for each other."

The proceeds from the action will be put in the established Libro Credit Union account, then distributed to the victims of the Woodman Avenue explosion.

The explosion left a neighbourhood in shock as three homes have been demolished and several others have sustained heavy damages.

The OEV explosion, which happened after a vehicle severed a gas line, left seven injured, with one firefighter just released from hospital Friday.

A 23-year-old Kitchener woman is facing a total 12 charges in relation to the explosion.