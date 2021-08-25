Accused in London, Ont. fatal terror attack to appear in court Wednesday
Nathaniel Veltman, the suspect in a vehicle attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of Muslim family, will make his next court appearance Wednesday.
He's expected to appear via video from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, for the June 6 crash that police say was a planned terror attack against Muslims.
Talat Afzaal, 74, her son, 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed that day.
Yumnah's nine-year-old brother, Fayez, was seriously injured in the attack. He has since been released from hospital.
The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a black pickup truck.
A publication ban is in place on the proceedings.
