

Brent Lale, CTV London





A 52-year old London resident is dead after an accident in east London Monday morning.

Staff-Sgt. Jennifer Noël says, “Police were called today to Burbrook Place at 11:08 a.m. A citizen called in to report that there was an unresponsive male on the front lawn. Police attended and found a 52-year-old male deceased. There is now a coroner's investigation in which our major crime unit is assisting.”

A body could be seen covered with a tarp on the front lawn of 475 Burbrook Place.

A moving truck and large heavy metal pipes were adjacent to the body.

Neighbours say the man was known for electronics and large satellites on his roof

Police say next of kin have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.