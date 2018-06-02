

Oneida of the Thames First Nation, CTV London





An Oneida of the Thames First Nation resident is facing charges in connection with an assault that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Oneida Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived they found two victims; one with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Police have arrested and charged Bronson Cody Doxtator, 29, of Oneida of the Thames.

Doxtator is facing one count of assault and one count of aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is continuing with resources from the Oneida of the Thames First Nation Police Service, the OPP Provincial Liaison team, and the OPP Forensic Identification Service.

Police say the victim and the accused are known to each other and there are no concerns for public safety.