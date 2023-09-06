About 750 pigs die in barn fire, damage estimated at $5 million

About 750 pigs were killed in a barn fire that destroyed two barns in Adelaide Metcalfe over the weekend.

Middlesex County OPP say officers assisted local fire departments on Saturday around 7:44 p.m. after receiving a report for two barns full engulfed in flames on Langan Road.

Police helped with road closures as firefighters from multiple stations battled the blaze.

Police say an estimated 750 pigs died in the fire.

The blaze has been deemed non-suspicious and the damage is estimated at $5 million.