LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) Police Service are investigating the circumstances of what is being called a ‘disturbance’ Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Police received a call around 6 a.m. regarding the disturbance at a Switzer Drive address on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

"As a result, two individuals were transported to hospital by Middlesex-London EMS, and a short time later one of the individuals was pronounced deceased," says Const. Jeff Hare of the Middlesex County OPP.

The home, which cannot be seen from the road, belongs to the Grosbeck family. The driveway was guarded Monday morning by a COTTFN police cruiser.

A post-mortem for the deceased was scheduled for Monday.

The deceased has not been identified by police, but online condolences are pouring in online for Wayne Grosbeck.

Antler River Elementary School posted, "Our hearts are heavy today as we remember our former student Wayne Grosbeck. We are sending love to Wayne's Family. Wayne always had a smile and a kind word."

Chippewa Nation posted on Facebook that support is available for youth due to the recent tragedy. Support Circles will be a the ballpark from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police have not said much about the death, other than there is no risk to public safety.

OPP investigators were seen canvassing Switzer Drive throughout the morning Monday.



OPP detectives canvass homes on Switzer Drive in the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation area on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

"The investigation is in the early stages, the Middlesex County OPP Major Crimes Unit is involved and it's being overseen by the Criminal Investigation Branch," says Hare.

Although Major Crimes is involved, police have not indicated whether they suspect foul play.