A sunny Sunday in the Forest City

After Saturday’s wind storm, London, Ont. residents are in store for a warm and sunny finish to their weekend.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts, with the high reaching 9 degrees.

Sunday night will cool down to a low of plus two. Clouds will be coming our way, bringing with them a chance of rain or snow, changing to periods of snow or drizzle before Monday morning.

The start of your workweek begins with periods of snow or drizzle ending Monday morning. It will be cloudy for the remainder of the day with a slight chance of showers throughout with a high of plus 4.

Monday night sees cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries or rain showers and a low cooling down to minus 5.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the remainder of the week:

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 3.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 10.