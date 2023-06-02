A possible break in the sunshine and heat
For the first time in a while, there's a chance of rain showers in the London and area forecast.
The temperature starts out warm on Friday around 22 C and continues upwards by late afternoon, reaching a high of 31 C.
"We have some showers on the way, potential for a bit of light rainfall with a weak front coming through our area on Saturday," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. "The probability of rain just a 40 per cent chance... slight risk for rain on Sunday and temperatures heading into next week will be a bit cooler."
Here's a look at the full forecast
Friday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Low 19.
Saturday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
Sunday: Sunny. High 24.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Kitchener
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | 'This isn’t going to happen today': Staff at Kitchener business recall how they thwarted attempted robbery
The shocking incident was captured on the store's security cameras.
-
One person dead, another critically injured in Guelph crash
Police say a man appeared to suffer from a medical incident while driving in Guelph, causing his vehicle to go off the road and hit a woman who was sitting on the grass.
-
Local manufacturer files for bankruptcy, former employees claim they’ve been terminated
The manufacturing company Injection Technologies Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and a number of former Kitchener employees tell CTV News they have been terminated.
Windsor
-
Truck on its side on E.C. Row
A truck on its side is causing problems and police are asking people to use caution when driving and expect delays.
-
Portion of Howard Avenue now open after lengthy overnight closure
According to Windsor police, there was some type of spill, possibly a cooking oil, from an unknown vehicle that coated the road near the E.C. Row Expressway off ramp.
-
Looking for an activity to get outside? The Town of Essex has you covered
The Town of Essex is teaming up with the Essex County Library to offer pickleball and tennis equipment rentals.
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte cat shelter damaged by fire forced to close
The cat shelter in Oro-Medonte, severely damaged by a recent fire, is being forced to close.
-
Woman dead after three vehicles collided in Vaughan
A woman has died following a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan.
-
Georgian College kicks off Pride month with celebrations at all campuses
Georgian College is celebrating Pride month with flag raisings and crosswalk paintings at all its campuses.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast on Friday
It will be another hot and humid day in the capital with record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for the second day in a row.
-
Increased air conditioning use likely to blame for hydro outage in Ottawa's west end, utility says
Hydro Ottawa reported 8,500 customers in Kanata South, Kanata North, Stittsville and West-Carleton March lost power just before 6 p.m.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges laid after suspect allegedly threatened to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates
Police have laid charges against a suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot candidates running for mayor in Toronto.
-
Ontario airport to shutdown as Cadillac Fairview eyes plans to develop
An Ontario airport announced it is planning on shutting down as its landowner explores redeveloping the grounds north of Toronto.
-
Counterfeits, photocopies: Toronto police crack down on accessible parking permit fraud
Toronto police are cracking down on drivers misusing the accessible permits.
Montreal
-
'You don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card': Cote-Saint-Luc makes dig at Bill 96 in phone greeting
'If you'd like service in English, press two. And by the way, you don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back ten generations. And you don't have to pinky-promise anything. This is the City of Cote-Saint-Luc, and that's how we roll.'
-
Roads to close for Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile this weekend in Montreal
Cyclists will be in the spotlight and on the streets in Montreal this weekend. Thousands of them will be taking part in the Tour la Nuit, on Friday, and the Tour de l'Ile, on Sunday, to officially launch the cycling season. Motorists, meanwhile, will have to plan their journeys in the north of the city.
-
Calling 311? Bill 96 now requires Montrealers to 'attest' they can get English services
Residents who wish to speak with the City of Montreal by calling 311 now have to attest they can receive services in English because of Bill 96. New provisions of the language law came into effect Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Tantallon wildfire remains 50 per cent contained Friday morning: Halifax fire
With firefighting resources in the Halifax-area spread thin amongst multiple fires that began Thursday afternoon, the municipality’s largest fire that started Sunday remains 50 per cent contained.
-
-
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
Winnipeg
-
Dry conditions prompt fire ban in Manitoba community
One Manitoba community has issued a fire ban due to the dry conditions in the area.
-
Manitoba PCs remain mum on Pride parade pledge
While the Manitoba NDP is committing every member to walk in one of Manitoba's pride parades during June, the governing Progressive Conservatives are unwilling to make a similar pledge.
-
Collapsed platform in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar last repaired a decade ago: city
The elevated walkway in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar that collapsed during a school field trip, sending 16 children and one adult to hospital, was last repaired a decade ago.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory in effect for three Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
-
Parkdale Boulevard N.W. reopened after crash
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northwest Calgary on Friday.
-
Mayor, councillor clash during discussion about Calgary's social procurement program
Half a decade after it was pitched at city council, Calgary's strategy to partially evaluate suppliers on social policies is leading to a majority of contracts going to small or medium-sized businesses or groups that have diverse representation.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alberta residents stay back to help protect community from wildfire
Mike Mercredi is staying back to protect his northern Alberta community from a nearby wildfire after hundreds of people were forced to evacuate the area.
-
'All about the campfire': Campers adjust their plans with fire bans in place
Jade Najam was getting excited about camping during the May long weekend, sitting around the campfire late into the night with his family and sipping hot chocolate.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming up through the weekend
Temperatures will climb back into the 20s this afternoon in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Multiple 'serious assaults' on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says an investigation is underway after multiple "serious assaults "on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday.
-
Surrey Memorial Hospital crisis: Fraser Health asks other regions for staff
On the heels of a series of town halls with staff, Fraser Health is assessing its hospital network to see who can spare staff for Surrey Memorial Hospital, while asking other health authorities for help.
-
B.C. seniors face long waits for housing amid affordability crisis
A Musqueam elder who welcomed CTV News into his deteriorating home in late April has yet to move, saying he hasn’t been given options for a place to go that are adequate.