A lifetime of love: Couple celebrates 74th Valentine’s Day together

Irene and Joe La Porte have been together for over seven decades, and Wednesday, they celebrated their 74th Valentine’s Day together.

“From the first time that I seen him – I went home and I said to my mother, ‘I seen the man I would like to marry,’ and that’s the honest to God’s truth, and it was,” explained Irene.

The couple, originally form Windsor, Ont., got married on July 30, 1949. They would eventually relocate to London, Ont. to raise their children.

“We went on our honeymoon, we were going to go to Niagara Falls, but the car broke down,” Joe recalled.

After all, he is a storyteller, one of the many traits that Irene loves about her husband.

“Her and I, we’ve done a lot of things. In fact, we went to Branson Missouri – I went three times on a bus tour to see Charlie Pride,” said Joe.

Joe worked in the automotive industry, and Irene was in pharmaceuticals. For the last couple of years, they have been living together at Extendicare Elmwood Place in London, where the staff say their partnership is inspiring.

“They care so much for each other, they walk to meals with each other, they follow each other, they go to activities together, today they’ll be having their sweetheart lunch together,” said Sarah Hind, the director of Care at Elmwood Place.

Irene, who is 94, lives with dementia – but with the love of her life Joe by her side, she recalls some of their fondest memories.

“They were always good trips…and I loved it – and I still love to dance, but I don’t get there very much now,” said Irene.

After being together for all these years, Joe said the secret to a successful marriage is simple, it’s all about how you treat your partner, “You have to show that you love people – and be kind all the time.”

The La Portes will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary this summer.