A few peeks of sunshine for the first full week of January

After some sunshine across the region on Monday, cloud cover rolls back through for a couple of days, brining with it some snow flurries.

Just a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday as the sunshine is expected to return Thursday and Friday before disappearing again headed into the weekend.

Temperatures are within the normal range of about - 2 C for the daytime high and -9 C for the overnight low.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 1.