LONDON
London

    • A few peeks of sunshine for the first full week of January

    (Source: Karen Allen) (Source: Karen Allen)

    After some sunshine across the region on Monday, cloud cover rolls back through for a couple of days, brining with it some snow flurries.

    Just a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday as the sunshine is expected to return Thursday and Friday before disappearing again headed into the weekend.

    Temperatures are within the normal range of about - 2 C for the daytime high and -9 C for the overnight low.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

    Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 1.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Earthquakes in Japan leave dozens dead, Israel's Supreme Court strikes down a key component of Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul and a Canadian scores the first goal in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News