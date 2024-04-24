A drop in temperatures ahead of a weekend warm up

Wednesday starts off cool and cloudy but there will be breaks of sunshine as we head into the early afternoon.

"Clearing in the afternoon and 6 C by the noon hour, 8 C for the high, so on the chilly side and you'll need your jacket heading out the door Wednesday with winds gusting out of the north," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

It will also be on the cool side as we head into Thursday morning with below freezing temperatures in the overnight period.

"A balmy air mass arrives on Friday and that will take us right through the weekend," Atchison added.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 10.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Thursday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. High 13.

Friday: Sunny. High 18.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20.