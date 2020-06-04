LONDON, ONT -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says they are moving forward with a plan to gradually resume some clinical services and surgeries that were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital says that surgeries, procedures and related ambulatory care for patients at LHSC are slowly resuming with priority based on need.

However patients can expect a different experience at the hospital than in the past.

“When they visit, patients and families will have a different experience than they might anticipate,” said Dr. Adam Dukelow, LHSC’s Chief Medical Officer in a statement.

“This includes screening at our doors, physical distancing measures, visitor policies, and changes to some of our processes as we strive to keep everyone safe.”

Thousands of patients are now accessing remote and virtual care each week according to LHSC.

The hospital says keeping in-person visits down can help further spread COVID-19.

Exactly what services are reopening and how quickly was not outline in today’s statement.

LHSC says it is regularly reviewing its expansion plan and is working to resume additional services when it is safe to do so.