LONDON, ONT. -- In an effort to deal with the increase of COVID-19 patients, St. Joseph’s Hospital in London is reducing elective, non-urgent surgeries.

Beginning Monday, only urgent and emergency surgeries are going ahead.

All elective and semi-urgent surgical cases are being postponed until further notice.

This comes on the heels of a similar announcement from London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Sunday.

It announced that only urgent and emergency procedures, including surgeries, will take place at LHSC starting Monday.

Affected patients will be notified by the hospitals.