LONDON, ONT. -- Another COVID Canada Day is upon us, and while Ontario will have entered Step 2 of its reopening plan there are still several restrictions to keep in mind when marking the day.

Here is a list of what is open and closed this year, along with a list of current COVID-19 restrictions.

What’s Open

  • All city-owned outdoor parks, spraypads
  • Boler Mountain's Treetop Adventure Park and Boler Mountain's Bike and Fitness Trails
  • East Park: Pool and splash pad, Golf, Driving Range and Mini Golf, Go Karts, Batting Cages and Patio
  • Fanshawe Pioneer Village
  • Restaurants, bars, and patios – note capacity limits and COVID-19 restrictions are in place
  • Storybook Gardens
  • Convenience stores
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations
  • London transit will operate on a holiday schedule

What’s Closed

  • Libraries
  • Most Grocery Stores
  • Malls such as Masonville, White Oaks, and Westmount
  • Beer Store
  • LCBO
  • Banks
  • Government offices and buildings

Step 2 COVID Restrictions to note

  • Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to 25 people
  • Indoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to five people
  • Outdoor dining for up to six people per table
  • Larger indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services at 25 per cent capacity
  • Outdoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres
  • Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times at 25 per cent capacity
  • Outdoor meeting and event spaces at 25 per cent capacity
  • Outdoor amusement and water parks at 25 per cent capacity
  • Outdoor sports games, leagues and events at 25 per cent capacity
  • Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music events and attractions at 25 per cent capacity