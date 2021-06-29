Advertisement
A COVID Canada Day: What's open and closed plus a list of current restrictions
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 9:38AM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Another COVID Canada Day is upon us, and while Ontario will have entered Step 2 of its reopening plan there are still several restrictions to keep in mind when marking the day.
Here is a list of what is open and closed this year, along with a list of current COVID-19 restrictions.
What’s Open
- All city-owned outdoor parks, spraypads
- Boler Mountain's Treetop Adventure Park and Boler Mountain's Bike and Fitness Trails
- East Park: Pool and splash pad, Golf, Driving Range and Mini Golf, Go Karts, Batting Cages and Patio
- Fanshawe Pioneer Village
- Restaurants, bars, and patios – note capacity limits and COVID-19 restrictions are in place
- Storybook Gardens
- Convenience stores
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations
- London transit will operate on a holiday schedule
What’s Closed
- Libraries
- Most Grocery Stores
- Malls such as Masonville, White Oaks, and Westmount
- Beer Store
- LCBO
- Banks
- Government offices and buildings
Step 2 COVID Restrictions to note
- Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to 25 people
- Indoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to five people
- Outdoor dining for up to six people per table
- Larger indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services at 25 per cent capacity
- Outdoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres
- Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times at 25 per cent capacity
- Outdoor meeting and event spaces at 25 per cent capacity
- Outdoor amusement and water parks at 25 per cent capacity
- Outdoor sports games, leagues and events at 25 per cent capacity
- Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music events and attractions at 25 per cent capacity