A break in the humidity in the London area on Thursday

Thursday will be hot and sunny, with a break in the humidity as a drier air mass moves into the region.

"The air mass won't be as humid as we head into Thursday afternoon, it will feel like the upper 20s not the low 30s — so a bit of a break from the higher humidity," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

As we head into the weekend, lots of sunshine in the forecast on Friday with the temperature hitting about 26 C.

A low-pressure system will develop out of the American Midwest into Saturday with showers expected.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Friday: Sunny. High 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.