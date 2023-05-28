A baseball clinic raised money for Woodstock minor baseball while teaching young players the 'Blue Jay Way'

On Sunday, the Blue Jays Academy sponsored a four-hour instructional clinic that drew close to 170 kids, who ranged in age from eight to twelve.

At the Woodstock clinic, participants rotated through drills covering everything from hitting and throwing to base running.

The clinic's instructors have received training in the 'Blue Jays Way' of instructing young players in baseball.

One complimentary child's ticket to a Blue Jays game was given to participants.

The clinic helped the Woodstock Minor Baseball Association collect money.