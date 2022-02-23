8 COVID-19 deaths reported by MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a spike in COVID-19 related deaths with eight.

The deaths are listed as a man in his 40s, four men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s.

The health unit is also reporting 37 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The MLHU has provided CTV News London with the vaccination status of the individuals:

Male in his 40s with no association to a long-term care facility, who had received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Male in his 60s with no association to a long-term care facility, who had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Male in his 60s with no association to a long-term care facility, who had received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Male in his 60s with no association to a long-term care facility, who was unvaccinated

Male in his 60s who was associated with a long-term care facility, who had received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Male in his 70s with no association to a long-term care facility, who was unvaccinated

Female in her 90s with no association to a long-term care facility, who had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Male in his 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility, who had received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Staff at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are caring for 51 inpatients with COVID-19, a drop of 13 from the previous day. Eight of the 51 are in the adult Critical Care Unit.

Six inpatients are being treated at Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

There has been a slight increase in the number of LHSC staff who have tested positive for COVID, with 160 — up from 151 on Tuesday.

There are 51 health care workers at St Joseph’s Health Care who are confirmed to have the virus.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 107 new since Monday, 227 active, 11,071 total, 10,696 resolved, 148 deaths (three new)

Grey-Bruce – 18 new cases, 8 confirmed cases in hospital, 42 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 11 new, 5,582 total, 92 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 126 active, 9,680 total

Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 people in the province’s intensive care units.

The number of people in hospital with the disease increased on Wednesday from 1,038 on Tuesday to 1,106 today. The lower number on Tuesday may have been due to some hospitals not reporting their data over the Family Day long weekend.