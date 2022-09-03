70-year-old man lifts 50,000 pounds in one day to fundraise for fleeing Afghan family

Lifting 50,000 pounds over eight hours. It's the goal David Knoppert set for himself to raise funds for a family of refugees fleeing from Afghanistan.

“It’s a family of 7 and it costs $100,000 to cover them for the first year,” said Knoppert.

A member of First-St. Andrews United Church in London, Knoppert felt the need to help when he was told about an Afghan family that has been stranded in Pakistan after fleeing from the Taliban.

“Their family is in London so we are trying to bring them here safely,” said Knoppert.

Even in hot and humid conditions, Knoppert managed to make it through the day and met his goal of lifting 50,000 pounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the First-St. Andrews church.

“I’m feeling good,” Knoppert said on Saturday afternoon. “I’m hoping to do more than 50,000 pounds and I spread it out with light, medium weights, and heavy weights.”

The church has launched a campaign to raise $100,000, according to their Reverend Joshua Lawrence.

The process to sponsor the family and start their applications can be costly and take several months, Lawrence said.

Those attending the fundraiser were also encouraged to bring canned food in support of the London Food Bank.

“The fact that he's doing this. It really does show what an individual can do to make a difference,” said Jane Roy with the London Food Bank.

“We’re getting back to that whole pay the rent or feed the kids kind of thing. Any can of food any bag of potatoes makes a difference. It helps people stay in their homes.”

As of Saturday, Knoppert’s fundraiser managed to collect nearly $30,000.

Their efforts won't stop this weekend as Knoppert and the church plan to continue fundraising until they can afford to bring the afghan family here safely.

“We’re really trying to get support from across the community,” Knoppert added.