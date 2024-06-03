70 over with a child in the car: OPP
OPP have charged a driver in South Bruce for going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit.
On Saturday, police stopped the vehicle in Kincardine after being clocked at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Police also said the motorist had a child in the vehicle.
The driver's license has been suspended and the vehicle was impounded.
