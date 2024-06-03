LONDON
London

    • 70 over with a child in the car: OPP

    OPP stopped a driver reportedly going 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. June 1, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP stopped a driver reportedly going 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. June 1, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP have charged a driver in South Bruce for going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    On Saturday, police stopped the vehicle in Kincardine after being clocked at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

    Police also said the motorist had a child in the vehicle.

    The driver's license has been suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News