61-year-old charged after travelling 172 km/h in 80 km/h zone: Elgin County OPP

A 61-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after police stopped them allegedly driving more than double the speed limit in Central Elgin.

According to a tweet, Elgin County OPP said an officer stopped a vehicle that was clocked in at 172 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Belmont Road in Central Elgin.

As a result, the 61-year-old driver from Belmont will have their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

OPP remind drivers that “Road safety starts with you” and that speeding is the top factor in fatal collisions.

“Slow down and save lives,” OPP wrote on Twitter.