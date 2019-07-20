

Brent Lale, CTV London





From the Open Mic Community Stage, the main band shell in a year.

"Artistic Director Tim Fraser heard our set last year, and spoke with us after, and the year since has gained a lot of momentum,” says singer Renee Coughlin of The Pairs.

After catching their big break at Home County Festival last year, The up and coming London group The Pairs have been playing the festival scene this summer.

“It’s so much fun, and it’s great to watch it snowballing as we meet new people and make new connections,” says the group’s drummer Steven Plimmer.

This afternoon they took the stage, just ahead of Canadian Music Icons like Craig Northey, Mo Berg and Former Barenaked Ladies Frontman Steven Page.

“One of the great things about festivals, is there is so much great talent out there, to be able to see it is exciting, and I'm happy to see it and promote it,” says Page. “I remember doing festivals like this 30 years ago, and being the young punks on it and now we are grandfathers.”

But it is not just about the music, there is over 120 crafters and artisans at Victoria Park. It's year 32 for instrument maker Roger Muma..

"I've always liked that it's a juried festival, so we aren't here unless we are vetted to be here,” says Muma. “And it's not as hectic as Sunfest.”

Page headlines the show Saturday Night, but there will be many more local artists Sunday, looking to catch the ear of Artistic Director Tim Fraser, just like the Pairs did in 2018..

“"What I get a kick out of is seeing people find their next favourite band,” says Fraser. “There is a lot of people here you won't know, but they'll be winning Junos is five years."