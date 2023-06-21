45 arrested in nationwide ghost gun bust, including two from Listowel, Central Huron
A nationwide investigation into the manufacturing of ghost guns has yielded multiple arrests, including two suspects from Listowel and Central Huron, OPP said Wednesday.
A NATIONWIDE INVESTIGATION
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the investigation initially began in Montreal when police became aware of a business that was selling firearm parts. Police noticed however that the parts were not compatible with other firearms and were "used exclusively to create personally manufactured firearms, which are most commonly produced utilizing 3D printing technologies.”
On June 20, 14 search warrants were executed simultaneously by OPP across the province, yielding in 11 individuals being charged with a total of 58 offences.
On the same day, search warrants were also executed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. In total, 45 people were arrested nationwide.
Some of the items seized by law enforcement include:
- 10 3D printed firearms (some of which were loaded)
- 16 handguns
- 43 partially manufactured firearms
- 46 unrestricted firearms
- 123 magazines including several prohibited magazines;
- 10 3D printers
- Thousands of rounds of ammunition
- Hundreds of firearm parts
- One suppressor
- 11 airsoft rifles
- Four bulletproof vests
- Illicit drugs including over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills
- $33,700 in Canadian currency
- One cryptocurrency wallet
The investigation involved numerous police departments from across Canada, including Sûreté du Québec, Montréal Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency. Within Ontario, the investigation involved OPP and numerous regional police services, including the London Police Service and Woodstock Police Service.
A LOCAL CONNECTION
As a result of the investigation, two local individuals have been charged for their alleged involvement.
A 37-year-old from Listowel has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking
- Manufacture a prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Two (2) counts - Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- Two (2) counts - Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized
A 37-year-old from Central Huron has also been charged with the following offences:
- Breach of firearms regulation (careless storage)
- Manufacture a prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
‘GHOST GUNS’
Because ghost guns do not bear serial numbers and are privately manufactured, OPP caution that they pose an additional risk to the community.
“They are being manufactured and made available to dangerous offenders who may use them in a criminal offence or to facilitate criminal activity,” OPP said.
In a statement, Det. Inspector Lee Fulford said, “The accused have demonstrated a blatant disregard for the regulations surrounding firearms, and the OPP is committed to holding them responsible for their actions.”
