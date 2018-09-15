

CTV London





It will be commuter chaos Saturday evening on the 401 in Oxford County.

The highway will be shut down in both directions starting at 6 p.m. until 10 a.m. Sunday as construction crews will be demolishing the bridge at the Norwich Avenue overpass.

East and westbound traffic will be rerouted through the Highway 59 interchange ramps.

Norwich Avenue will also be closed from Juliana Drive to Old Stage Road.

Motorists should expect major delays.