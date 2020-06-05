LONDON, ONT. -- The Woodstock Fair has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Board of Directors of the Woodstock Agricultural Society and the Woodstock Fair announce the cancellation of the 2020 Fair, originally scheduled for August 27 – 30," said executives of the Woodstock Agricultural Society.

The Board announced Friday that it is important to follow the necessary guidelines to ensure the return of the Fair next year.