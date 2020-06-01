LONDON, ONT. -- Due to the uncertainty of the current pandemic, the 165th year of the annual Dorchester Fall Fair has been cancelled.

"An event such as the Dorchester Fair depends on the generosity of our sponsors, and since so many of them have been affected by the restrictions of the COVID-19, we felt it was not a year to ask them for financial support," said Mark Williams, President of the North Dorchester Agricultural Society-Dorchester Fair.

Williams wishes health and safety at this time, and asks to visit their website for updates and further announcements for their comeback in 2021.