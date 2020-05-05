DORCHESTER, ONT. -- Many big name acts and sporting activities this summer have already been cancelled in the venues of large cities, but in rural communities, hope remains some fall fairs may go ahead even as more add their names to the cancellation list.

Shedden is the latest to announce its fall fair won’t be held, yet, the grass is still being cut on the site of the annual Embro Fair.

However, whether or not the blade of the pandemic cuts into the planning for 163rd edition of the agricultural fair, still has not been determined.

“We’re doing it with precautions in mind, that we might have to put standstill on things or on the fair to this year,” says Sara Stephenson, an organizer with the Embro Fair.

If that happens, many community fairs will be in financial distress. Embro’s major fundraiser was held February, saving some financial stress there, at least.

Another stress relief, Stephenson says, is adding in an escape clause on supporting contacts, should COVID-19 threaten the fair.

“To put a clause in that if because of the pandemic situation the contract will carry forward."

A decision on proceeding is also being made in Dorchester. There, the community has the luxury of being the final fall fair held in the area, according to fair President Mark Williams.

“I guess we’re holding off with faith, hoping for a miracle that maybe things will loosen up a bit that we can have the fair. So we haven’t made a decision yet on where we're going, so we’ll have to wait and see what provincial legislation tells us."

As the board owns the fair property, it fears COVID-19 could take away $30,000 in rental revenue from other annual events like the renaissance fair and weddings.

It’s a tough reality to face, but fall fairs have been here before.

As an example, Williams says the Dorchester Fair board wanted to meet online amid the current pandemic. He then checked the group's constitution only to find the laws were already changed during the flu pandemic of 1918.

“What we found in the constitution was, the only reason we could have less meetings was if there was a pandemic. So we’re wondering if that got put in the constitution back in 1918- 1920."

Many of the small fair boards CTV News spoke with Tuesday say they are hoping an upper lobby group that represents them will be able to secure some government funding to help them through what could be a difficult summer.