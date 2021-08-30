2 people have died after a motorcycle crash in Lambton County

Exeter, Ont. -

OPP in Lambton County are investigating a double fatal motorcycle crash.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police came across the scene on Broadway Street, north of Churchill Line and found two unresponsive people who were later pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Plympton-Wyoming, died as a result of the collision.

Canada Drive between Broadway Street and Churchill Line has reopened.