17-year-old arrested for 12 separate break and enters, arrest warrant issued for 16-year-old

A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges Monday in connection to 12 separate break and enters targeting cannabis and beer stores, dating back to mid-September, London police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), between Sept. 18 and Nov. 19, 10 cannabis stores and two beer stores were broken into throughout London, Ont.

Video surveillance was obtained, and members of the LPS Street Crime Unit determined that the same suspect was responsible for each of the reported break and enters. The suspect was later positively identified by officers.

On Nov. 19, a search warrant was executed at a residence in south London and a suspect was arrested.

Police said that as a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male from London — who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter and theft, and one count of break and enter with intent for his alleged involvement.

Meanwhile, police said that a 16-year-old male from London — who also can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was also identified and charged by warrant of arrest in relation to one count of break and enter and theft for his alleged involvement.

The 16-year-old has not yet been arrested, and police continue to search for him.

Police said approximately $46,600 in damages were sustained, and approximately $20,504 worth of products were stolen.

The 17-year-old accused is schedule to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2022.

The investigation continues.