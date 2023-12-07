14-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A 14-year-old has died after being hit by a car in Norfolk County.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP and EMS responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Fairground Road near Cultus.

According to police, the pedestrian was struck while walking along the road, the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy had severe life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The vehicle police said was involved in this incident is described as a dark or grey-coloured pickup truck, suspected to have noticeable damage on its front right corner.

Anyone who travelled on Fairground Road between 5th Concession Road and 6th Concession Road from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to contact the police if they witnessed anything unusual or have footage of the incident on their dash cam.

Residents of the surrounding area are also being asked to review their surveillance cameras to see if if they recorded the vehicle or pedestrian involved.