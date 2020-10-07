LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases for the region on Wednesday, the same day that two new cases within schools were reported.

The health unit confirmed Wednesday morning that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 at Saunders Secondary School and that they did attend class while infectious.

Meanwhile a staff member at the public French board elementary school La Pommeraie tested positive on Monday.

In both cases staff and guardians were contacted immediately and those considered at risk have been contacted by the health unit.

There are now 64 active cases in the region.

Today’s new cases bring the regions total to 922 with 801 recoveries, and 57 deaths.

There are no new outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities however, there are five outbreaks that remain active including Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, and Country Terrace.

Meanwhile the province reported a slight uptick in cases Wednesday with 583 new cases and one death.

The number of active cases in the province is now at 5,344 and it’s the first day since early September that recoveries have outpaced new infections.

Here is where the cases stand in other local regions based on the most recent publicly available data: