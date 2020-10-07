LONDON, ONT -- With the province in the throes of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, a former hotspot has suddenly found itself with no active cases.

In the early months of the pandemic and into the summer Sarnia-Lambton was plagued with outbreaks in long-term care facilities and was consistently behind on regional reopening.

However, Wednesday tells a different story for the border region as the Lambton Public Health unit is reporting no current active cases of COVID-19.

To date the region has seen a total 347 cases, with 322 recoveries and 25 deaths.

While it remains unlikely that the area will remain COVID free as a second wave spreads across the province, it is a marked difference from a few short months ago.

Other regions such as Middlesex-London are seeing an uptick in cases as the province does as well.

On Wednesday the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 11 new cases of the virus, along with two new cases in area schools.