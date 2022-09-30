$108,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine seized in Grey-Bruce area

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist

Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver