$108,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine seized in Grey-Bruce area

A drug bust in the Owen Sound and the Grey-Bruce area has resulted in $108,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine seized.

The Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit concluded a lengthy and complex investigation on Wednesday involving a drug trafficker selling illicit drugs.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Owen Sound police, in partnership with the Saugeen Shores Police Service and West Grey Police Service worked together to arrest a 22-year-old Brampton man in the town of Saugeen Shores as a result of the investigation.

Police seized 247.5 grams of Fentanyl and 93.4 grams of Methamphetamine that had a combined, estimated street value of over $108,000. The seized Fentanyl represents over 2,400 potentially fatal doses.

Officers also seized $2950 in Canadian Currency.

“Our community continues to suffer from the effects of the opioid crisis and we continue to see tragic losses of our community members from overdoses of these very same types of drugs which were seized today. I am very proud of the members of our Service and our partner Services who worked together to get these drugs out of circulation and charge the individual responsible for trafficking them,” said Owen Sound Chief Craig Ambrose.

Mohamed Gabaire, 22, of Brampton has been charged with:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Gabaire was held for a bail hearing in Walkerton on Sept. 29.