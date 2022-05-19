100-year-old veteran to walk 100km for homeless heroes
A soon-to-be centenarian and veteran of the Second World War is about to walk 100 kilometres to raise funds for homeless veterans.
Tom Hennessy of London, Ont. served in the Royal Air Force (RAF). He flew 200 hours in the famed Supermarine Spitfire fighter over the combat theatres of the North Atlantic, England, Mediterranean and Italy.
He says skill, but primary good fortune kept him alive.
“You can’t dodge ack ack [antiaircraft gunfire] that is coming up at you. It’s a lot of luck, the one that doesn’t hit you,” said Hennessy.
While he survived, the war stayed with him. “And then the tears came,” he said.Tom Hennessy during the Second World War. (Source: Submitted)
As he stood near the Cenotaph in London’s Victoria Park, he reflected on those not sofortunate.
“My brother didn’t come back. And I remembered Gill didn’t come back, Bill didn’t come back, Mac and Jake didn’t come back.”
But 76 years later, on the eve of his 100th birthday, Tom is walking 100 kilometres to help those still here.Many of those kilometres will be logged publicly while looping Victoria Park. Each step will be a fundraiser for homeless veterans.
“And, I so glad to able to be healthy enough to do it,” Hennessy expressed.Tom Hennessy is seen while serving with the Royal Air Force in the Second World War. (Source: Submitted)
Randy Warden, a Zone Commander with the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) says Tom’s “selfless act” will aid many young veterans in dire need.
“The homeless veteran problem is perpetual, it’s ongoing. If we had every veteran off the street today, someone is going to run into challenges tomorrow,” Warden said.
Bruce Stock, a Veteran and RCL member, is aiding Tom with the walk.
“I think we all agree the public is ready for some good news. And Tom Hennessy’s Walk of Gratitude is good news in spades,” he explained.
Good news, which Tom reiterates traces back to the gratitude he has for surviving a war that so many didn’t.Bruce Stock (L) and Randy Warden (R) of the Royal Canadian Legion, join Tom Hennessy and his wife Joyce in Victoria Park on May 19, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News)“Here I am talking to you 70 or 80 years later. Talk about Gratitude,” said Hennessy.
The Walk of Gratitude will take place at Victoria Park on three consecutive Tuesdays, starting June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
He plans to log many of his kilometres at the park and some at his cottage in Huron County.
The final kilometre will be recorded at London’s Canada Day festivities.
During all his walks, Tom will be joined by Air Cadets. Members of the public are also encouraged to join him at Victoria Park.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired 'Sound of Music,' dies
Rosmarie Trapp, whose Austrian family the von Trapps was made famous in the musical and beloved movie 'The Sound of Music,' has died.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
NEW | Man charged in Edison Avenue homicide in Winnipeg; police investigating possibility of more victims
The Winnipeg Police Service has changed a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found near an apartment building in North Kildonan, and police are investigating the possibility of more victims.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
'It keeps me alive': Guelph, Ont. senior earns black belt in jiu-jitsu
Jim Stevenson, 66, has been promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, making him the oldest person in his dojo to receive the belt.
-
Animals believed to have perished in Hanover, Ont. fire
Everyone is believed to have escaped a fire in Hanover, Ont. Thursday morning, according to Hanover police.
Windsor
-
'Period poverty': It’s a thing and this teenager wants to end it
Jada Malott, 17, is one of the driving forces behind the success of Tampon Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
-
Over 2,000 pounds of pot hidden as 'foam pool toys' seized at Detroit-Windsor border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than a ton of marijuana labelled “foam pool toys” at the cargo facility at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 23:
Barrie
-
School bus monitor charged with sexual assault of young girls
Owen Sound Police have charged an 81-year-old Owen Sound man with sexual assault.
-
City offers free kits to help Barrie residents battle moth infestation
The City of Barrie is offering free burlap kits for residents to help battle the LDD moth invasion.
-
Retiree plans to pay off her mortgage with lottery winnings
A retired Aurora woman says she will be mortgage-free after winning with Lotto 6/49.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case
There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa surpasses 800 COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa surpassed a grim COVID-19 milestone on Thursday, even as hospitalizations remained at a low for the year.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
Toronto
-
Health officials discover nearly 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
One person arrested after Lamborghini stolen during Toronto home invasion
One person has been arrested and at least one other suspect remains outstanding after a luxury SUV was stolen during a home invasion in Toronto.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Cheap tuition, with a catch: Quebec lures foreign students to rural areas with price cut
The urgent need for labour in all regions of Quebec is prompting the province to turn more to foreign students in order to fill the thousands of vacant positions. But they must study in French, in the regions, and in a program related to the highest-need industries. Canadian students will also be eligible.
-
Quebec coroner says many people share blame for high death toll in COVID first wave
Quebec's coroner says there is plenty of blame to go around for the deaths of 47 residents of a private Montreal-area long-term care home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Expert says N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force
An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19; drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Man charged in Edison Avenue homicide in Winnipeg; police investigating possibility of more victims
The Winnipeg Police Service has changed a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found near an apartment building in North Kildonan, and police are investigating the possibility of more victims.
-
Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.
-
Court rules Manitoba's move on federal child welfare allowance violated charter
The Manitoba government violated the rights of Indigenous children in care by clawing back hundreds of millions of dollars in federal payments, a Court of Queen's Bench justice has ruled.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
CBSA wants Albertans to have a smooth trip across the border this summer
The Victoria Day long weekend is right around the corner and the Canada Border Services Agency says all travellers must use a mobile app, which gives agents access to all their travel and health information, to return to Canada.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Woman stabbed at downtown Edmonton LRT station
A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after she was stabbed at Bay/Enterprise Square Station in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. clerk of the legislature Craig James guilty of breach of trust
British Columbia's former clerk of the legislature dishonestly claimed expenses for work attire and received payment on a false basis, a judge said Thursday in finding Craig James guilty of fraud and breach of trust.
-
Health-care rally draws hundreds to B.C. legislature
As a growing number of British Columbians can’t find a primary care provider, hundreds of demonstrators demanded more health-care resources at a “Rally for Change” at the legislature.
-
B.C. winner of $2M lottery jackpot buying motorhome to travel around U.S.
B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is planning to buy his dream motorhome then travel around the U.S. with his wife.