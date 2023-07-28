$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged

Damage is estimated at $100,000 and four youths have been charged after multiple break and enters and mischiefs in North Perth.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, OPP used a search warrant at an address on Davidson Avenue North in Listowel.

While using the warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.

The accused were all released from custody and are scheduled to appear at provincial court in Goderich to answer to the charges.