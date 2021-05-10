MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP are investigating after a 10-year-old was injured when they were struck by a derby-style car on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at a property on Brownsville Road in South-West Oxford Township.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the child was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP say updates will be provided when they are available.