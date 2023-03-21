$1-million fire in Aylmer, 10 people displaced

About 10 people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $1-million after a fire in Aylmer on Monday.

Aylmer Fire Chief Todd McKone told CTV News it’s believed some form of cooking caused the blaze that brought in three different fire departments.

McKone also said the building is a total loss and a backhoe has been brought in for teardown because of a roof collapse.

No injuries have been reported.

After being closed overnight, John Street in Aylmer, Ont. has reopened in both directions following a fire on Monday night.

According to police, barricades have been moved and Highway 3/Talbot Street east will remain closed from John Street east to Queen Street.

Businesses on Talbot Street in that stretch will be closed until at least early afternoon.

Emergency services are thanking the community for offering assistance, shelter, food and supplies to those in need.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

—Video source: Jarrett Medeiros and Cody Colfax