$1-million fire in Aylmer, 10 people displaced

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial is set to begin on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.

