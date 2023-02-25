1 deceased following fatal collision between pickup, SUV near Strathroy, Ont.
One person has died and two others were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Adelaide Metcalfe Saturday afternoon, with OPP asking the public to avoid the area.
According to Middlesex County OPP, at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, police, EMS, local fire crews and Ornge air ambulance responded to the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Kerwood Road and Melwood Drive, located southwest of Strathroy involving an SUV and a pickup truck.
Police said the driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced deceased.
Two other occupants in the SUV were transported to local hospital via ambulance and air ambulance, both with serious injuries.
The occupants of the pickup sustained minor injuries.
The identity of the deceased is being held pending next of kin notification.
The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team attended the scene of the collision to assist in the investigation. Police said the intersection will be closed for the next few hours for the investigation, and ask members of the public to avoid the area.
“Tough time for all involved,” OPP wrote on Twitter.
