Three occupants were able to make it out a home in Byron after a basement fire quickly spread to the kitchen.

The three people in the home on Griffith Street were taken to hospital was a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at an address on Griffith Street west of Boler Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home filled with smoke. A fire in the kitchen and basement was quickly brought under control however damage is said to be extensive within the home.

Officials on scene said that the fire appears to have started in the basement but that an investigator will be called in to determine the cause and origin.

A damage estimate has not been released.