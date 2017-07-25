Featured
Surveillance photos show suspect in Milverton bank robbery
Perth County OPP say they want to identify this man in connection with a bank robbery at the CIBC in Milverton. (Perth County OPP)
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 5:46PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2017 5:06PM EDT
Police have released surveillance photographs of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Milverton.
The CIBC branch in Milverton was robbed Tuesday afternoon. A man who claimed to have a weapon was able to get away from the bank with cash.
Police say the man is white, thin and approximately six feet tall.
He was seen wearing a white Budweiser baseball cap, long green shorts, a blue shirt and a distinctive grey zippered jacket with a picture on an eagle on the back.
The man was also wearing a blue bandana over his face.
Anyone with information about the man or the robbery is asked to contact Perth County OPP or Crime Stoppers.
