London police have arrested a 16-year-old student after he allegedly brought an imitation gun to Clarke Road Secondary School Tuesday.

That resulted the school going into a Code Red lockdown around 11 a.m.

No one was injured.

The student left the property and was arrested a short distance away. The weapon in question was located and police confirmed it to be an air-soft pistol.

The school's principal Todd Woollings issued a statement to parents on its website.

Clarke Road Secondary School initiated a lockdown as a safety precaution this morning after receiving a report of a student with a weapon on school property. The student left the property and police were immediately contacted. The lockdown was lifted after about 10 minutes, and police quickly apprehended the student. No weapon was found, but police are continuing the investigation.